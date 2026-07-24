Infusive Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.6% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,299,000 after buying an additional 227,631 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 329,437 shares of the company's stock worth $47,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here