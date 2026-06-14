Infusive Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,585 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 45,730 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 6.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 466.6% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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