Infusive Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,068 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Melius Research set a $36.00 price objective on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.08.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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