Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,178 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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