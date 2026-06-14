Infusive Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.40 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,820 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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