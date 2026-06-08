ING Groep NV Acquires New Stake in General Motors Company $GM

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,859 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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