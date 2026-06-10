ING Groep NV Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,909 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 122,775 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

KMI stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

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About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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