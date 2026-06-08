ING Groep NV Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,828 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock worth $6,910,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GEV opened at $935.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $458.65 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $821.40.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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