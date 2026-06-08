ING Groep NV Has $21.54 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 454.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,821 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $284.95 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $289.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,916 shares of company stock worth $4,109,634 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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