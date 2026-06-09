ING Groep NV Invests $4.94 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HubSpot by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 255,923 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $102,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 353,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,770,000. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $173.25 and a one year high of $610.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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