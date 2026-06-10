ING Groep NV Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 601,245 shares of the company's stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 260,719 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.7%

DRS opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,661.55. This represents a 33.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $521,025.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $476,166.63. This trade represents a 52.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 76,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,236 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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