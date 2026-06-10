ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,674 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 203,402 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,993,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,846,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SRE opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.44 per share, with a total value of $93,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,440. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,567 shares of company stock valued at $792,663 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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