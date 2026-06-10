ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,714 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,055,031,000 after purchasing an additional 505,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,934,935,000 after purchasing an additional 540,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,532,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of PANW opened at $260.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.54, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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