ING Groep NV Sells 142,788 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,788 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,958,816 shares of the company's stock worth $4,508,456,000 after buying an additional 1,538,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,361,000 after acquiring an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,802,056 shares of the company's stock worth $887,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,457 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,558,966 shares of the company's stock worth $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 182,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,361,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is 68.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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