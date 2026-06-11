ING Groep NV Sells 50,478 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in DoorDash were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $3,169,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,348 shares of the company's stock worth $57,378,000 after buying an additional 221,985 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,712,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

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DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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