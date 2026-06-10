ING Groep NV Takes $2.04 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,462 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,063 shares of company stock worth $15,356,989. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

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eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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