ING Groep NV Takes Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,482 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 86.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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