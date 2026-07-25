ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 113,680 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ING Group worth $131,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in ING Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 58,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in ING Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ING Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded ING Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ING Group

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. ING Group had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $616.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Group

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

Further Reading

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