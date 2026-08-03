Ingevity Corporation $NGVT Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ingevity worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 85.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ingevity Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Ingevity Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 284.70%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingevity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Ingevity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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