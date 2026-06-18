Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,563 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,231 shares during the period. Ingram Micro accounts for about 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Ingram Micro worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ingram Micro by 2,844.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ingram Micro by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Insider Transactions at Ingram Micro

In related news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 150,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,624.50. This represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of INGM stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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