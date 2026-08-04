Innodata Inc. $INOD Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,247 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.44% of Innodata worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Innodata by 2,675.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innodata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Innodata from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Report on INOD

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $21,897,525.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,386.85. This represents a 71.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $22,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,718,251.20. The trade was a 12.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,472,885 shares of company stock valued at $143,998,492 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innodata Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 2.89. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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