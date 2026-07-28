Insight Holdings Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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