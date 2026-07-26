Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $11.11 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,114,000. Bloom Energy makes up about 0.8% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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