Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 20,675 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Insight Holdings Group LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,030 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 20,675 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 65,462 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 867,264 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $287,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 76,315 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $300.79 and its 200-day moving average is $217.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial set a $421.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here