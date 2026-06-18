Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 26,010 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Insight Holdings Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 0.6% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,119,000 after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in MongoDB by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,550,000 after buying an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,429,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MongoDB Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -904.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $301.54 and its 200 day moving average is $335.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,095. This represents a 43.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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