Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 8,052.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Insmed worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 15,973.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.79. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,589 shares of company stock worth $23,075,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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