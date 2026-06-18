Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 7,131 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 879 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,408.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $1,575,109 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.4%

IDCC stock opened at $286.10 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.06 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

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About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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