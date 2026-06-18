Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,766 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,742 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CW opened at $776.95 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $458.74 and a 52-week high of $785.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $731.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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