Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 658.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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