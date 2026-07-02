Inspire Investing LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Itron were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,068,000 after acquiring an additional 369,617 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,593,000 after acquiring an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Itron by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 232,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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