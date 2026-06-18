Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Flowserve by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE FLS opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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