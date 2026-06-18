Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sirius XM's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at $601,462.29. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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