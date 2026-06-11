Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 48,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Insulet worth $81,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 5.6%

PODD stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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