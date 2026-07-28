Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Insulet worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $300,794,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 283,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 712.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after buying an additional 279,587 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $80,082,000.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PODD opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.79 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms—including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld—issued substantially similar notices. The repeated releases primarily seek to attract investors to the existing litigation rather than announce separate new legal actions. Rosen investor notice

Multiple firms—including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld—issued substantially similar notices. The repeated releases primarily seek to attract investors to the existing litigation rather than announce separate new legal actions. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed class periods vary by notice, generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors who purchased during the applicable period may petition the court by August 31, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiff, with firms stating that representation is offered on a contingency-fee basis. Levi and Korsinsky notice

The proposed class periods vary by notice, generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors who purchased during the applicable period may petition the court by August 31, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiff, with firms stating that representation is offered on a contingency-fee basis. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit creates a potential financial liability, management distraction, and ongoing uncertainty for Insulet. Continued legal notices may weigh on investor sentiment, particularly because the allegations relate to conduct that plaintiffs say contributed to the earlier stock selloff. Bleichmar Fonti and Auld lawsuit notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $219.00 target price on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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