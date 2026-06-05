Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 510.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,491 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 404,269 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901.50. This represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,397 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.Newell Brands's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.79%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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