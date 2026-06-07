Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,107 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,900,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,230,000 after buying an additional 2,933,972 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,664,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 8.4%

NYSE HPE opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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