Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 258.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,011 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,634,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,143 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 536,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 109,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 146.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $561,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,845. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,806. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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