Intech Investment Management LLC Has $578,000 Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 47,052 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ATI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 378.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Trading Up 3.7%

ATI stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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