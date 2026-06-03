Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,853 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 198.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts: Sign Up

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.3%

DTM stock opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

DT Midstream News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DT Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for DT Midstream, including FY2026 to $4.86 EPS, FY2027 to $5.23 EPS, and FY2028 to $5.50 EPS, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for DT Midstream, including FY2026 to $4.86 EPS, FY2027 to $5.23 EPS, and FY2028 to $5.50 EPS, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and maintained a $176 price target, while also projecting FY2026 and FY2027 earnings above consensus, reinforcing a bullish outlook.

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and maintained a $176 price target, while also projecting FY2026 and FY2027 earnings above consensus, reinforcing a bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: Broader midstream sector coverage highlighted robust natural gas backlogs and growing demand from LNG exports and power needs, including data centers, which supports long-term growth visibility for gas-focused pipeline companies like DT Midstream. Midstream: Robust Gas Backlogs Drive Growth Visibility

Broader midstream sector coverage highlighted robust natural gas backlogs and growing demand from LNG exports and power needs, including data centers, which supports long-term growth visibility for gas-focused pipeline companies like DT Midstream. Neutral Sentiment: The current wave of updates is focused on forward estimates rather than new company-reported results, so investors are reacting mainly to improving outlooks rather than fresh operating news.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DT Midstream from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DT Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Midstream wasn't on the list.

While DT Midstream currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here