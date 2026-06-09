Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $346.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $372.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,321,256 shares of company stock worth $480,893,146 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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