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Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 126,409 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
BankUnited logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management cut its BankUnited stake by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 126,409 shares and leaving it with 47,600 shares worth about $2.12 million.
  • BankUnited recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annually, which implies a yield of 2.9% and a payout ratio of 36.77%.
  • The company missed earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $0.83 EPS versus the $0.97 estimate, while analysts currently view the stock as a Hold with a consensus price target of $53.27.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BankUnited.

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 126,409 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 158.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4,293.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 141.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at $690,791.19. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded BankUnited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $45.57 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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