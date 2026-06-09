Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 132,517 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,839 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 132,517 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Select Medical were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,197,343 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,793 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,064,021 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,664 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,568,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,302 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Select Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SEM opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Select Medical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 49.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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