Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 32,244 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,244 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in World Kinect were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $576,727.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,124.61. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,653 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $666,541.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,062,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,949,619.46. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,928 shares of company stock worth $2,773,265. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.World Kinect's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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