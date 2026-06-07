Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 41,294 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 41,294 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,479 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.87 per share, for a total transaction of $63,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,921.58. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $783,509.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,299.12. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STC

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $778.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Stewart Information Services's payout ratio is 46.88%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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