Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,715.85. This trade represents a 71.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 19,290 shares valued at $3,711,017. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.1%

TKO opened at $202.69 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's payout ratio is 116.42%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

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