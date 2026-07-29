Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Integer worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Integer by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,489.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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