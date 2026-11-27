Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $6,293,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,860,271 shares of the company's stock worth $3,530,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $689,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $438,870,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,131 shares of the company's stock worth $330,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,021 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $283.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.45 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $67.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners set a $292.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Founded in 1971, it grew from a regional drug distributor into a major supplier serving healthcare providers and pharmacies. The company distributes branded, generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, as well as over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products. Its customers include retail pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. Cardinal Health also manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, including products used in clinical and operating-room settings.

Further Reading

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