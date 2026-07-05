Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,013 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.40.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $386.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

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