Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.18 and a 52-week high of $442.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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