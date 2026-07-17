Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,320 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,942,580 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $347,211,391,000 after buying an additional 15,955,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,150,608 shares of the software giant's stock worth $148,060,557,000 after buying an additional 6,388,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,618,400 shares of the software giant's stock worth $88,056,019,000 after buying an additional 1,911,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,220,561 shares of the software giant's stock worth $58,624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 980,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $50,664,631,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4%

MSFT stock opened at $401.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $400.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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